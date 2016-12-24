Ringing In Holiday Cheer

The Kiwanis Club of County Seat, Mineola is ringing bells for the Salvation Army throughout the month of December. Joining the Kiwanians were members from the Carle Place and Wheatley Key Clubs. Helene Harris, president of the County Seat Kiwanis Club, presented a plaque to North Shore Farms for allowing the club to not only ring bells in front of the store but also to help the Key Clubs run their annual food drives, which help fill local food pantries.

The County Seat club meets every Monday morning at the IHOP in Williston Park at 8 a.m. For information about joining County Seat Kiwanis, call Joel Harris at 516-319-4465.

—Submitted by the Kiwanis Club