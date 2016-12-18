No Reason For Schumer’s Involvement With Airlines

There is absolutely no reason for Senator Chuck Schumer to get involved with United Airlines’ planned “basic economy.” This is where liberals don’t understand free market and competition. This is why people are calling for less taxes and regulations. Let United Airlines raise prices or charge for overhead bins. Things will happen without government involvement, people will either look at other airlines or will like paying more for use of overhead compartments. More competition and less regulations is what’s needed to help the people. We the people with our wallets have the power to force change. Give new companies a chance to start with less taxes and less regulations and we the consumers will win all the time. Why does government always have to react or add more problems, regulations and taxes on business? Every time government intervenes for no reason it costs the consumers more or it forces business to leave or close.

—Patrick Nicolosi