More Swastikas In Mineola

Nassau County police are investigating another bias incident in Mineola, after swastikas were found drawn in the snow on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

According to detectives, Third Precinct patrol officers responded to a residence on Fairfield Avenue for a complaint of swastikas drawn in the snow. There were a total of five swastikas drawn in three different locations.

The incident comes less than a month after swastikas and racist epithets were found spray-painted on a Washington Avenue and Elm Street sidewalks. These Mineola incidents are just some in what seems to be a string of hate crimes, with swastikas being found spray-painted in Garden City and drawn in a Port Washington high school bathroom and in multiple locations at Nassau Community College, since October.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.