MHS Makes Holidays Festive For All

By Ziya Patel

The holidays are coming up and many families are anticipating the day when they get to sit by the Christmas tree and open up gifts from one another. The little ones are most excited for the holidays, because what kid doesn’t love opening presents? Who doesn’t want toys or new clothes? Unfortunately, not everyone gets this opportunity. Many people are unaware that there are children out there with their families who don’t get to exchange gifts with one another, but this isn’t something that’s out of our control. That is why Mineola High School (MHS) decides to participate in the Holiday Drive.

The Holiday Drive is a generous event that is held at Mineola High School every year. The Holiday Drive provides gifts for children in need so that they can enjoy the holidays as well. Mineola High School’s Key Club teams up with the National Honor Society in order to make a grand holiday miracle for children and families in need. The Mineola School District is given 18 families and more than 55 children will receive presents. The high school staff are asked to “adopt families,” in which they are given information about their anonymous childrens’ wish list, including clothing sizes and interests. A bin is placed in each room for donation collection.

An alternative to this is that some classes gather money and then shop for their children. This year at MHS, 13 teachers and their classes adopted families, as well as the high school secretaries and administration. With the help from students and the staff, lots of people made donations (items or money). From Dec. 13-15, students sorted and wrapped presents. Deliveries are made to the department of guidance counselors and social workers in each building for family pick-up.

“The Holiday Drive is my favorite part of the school year. As a Mineola graduate and now teacher, I continue to be amazed year after year by the generosity of the staff and students,” said Mary Owens, teacher at MHS and Key Club advisor. “Whether it’s a secretary offering to ‘adopt a child,’ a student bringing in a toy they could’ve easily kept for themselves or a teacher offering to wrap gifts during their lunch period, this is the time of the year I feel most grateful to work here.”

Key Club is an inspiring club at MHS led by Owens and fellow MHS teacher Surabhi John, who encourage making the world a better place. Key Club aids Kiwanis in serving the community by holding fundraisers such as Operation Gratitude Candy/Toothbrush Collection for the troops and ringing the Salvation Army Bell. The goal of this club is to stand up and make a difference in this world through service projects. Not only do students build leadership skills by planning projects and having elected officers in charge of meetings, but they build character. After all, an individual is seen by the contribution of his or her actions in this world.

As vice president of Key Club, I have to say that this club brings everyone together in order to serve our world. I have recognized the potential I have to make a difference and to me that is the best gift I’ve ever received.

—Ziya Patel is a student at Mineola High School