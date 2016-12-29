Life With The Leisure Club

At the onset of the Leisure Club’s 2016-17 season, 16 new members were welcomed to the club along with the new slate of officers. President Mike Coniglio, corresponding secretary Ginny Leonhard and membership chairman Leslie Kerzner returned to serve another term along with new officers vice president John Murray, recording secretary Kathy Murray and treasurer Bart Loewenthal. The calendar of activities began that first day with a bingo game and outlined a series of topics to be discussed by guest speakers as well as plans for some different club activities and trips.

Weekly meetings offered club members the opportunity to experience, among other things, a Brown Bag auction which resulted in raising money that was donated to a charitable cause, The Inn. A new regular activity was instituted when a Coloring Class was created for those who enjoy dabbling in this new art form. Fifty-fifty drawings were held during business meetings and blood pressure screenings were available on several occasions.

For several days many club members enjoyed themselves when they went on a trip to the ever popular Woodloch Pines. This yearly sojourn found several seniors enjoying the many activities offered at the hotel, as well as the fine dining and interesting events that took place. The also popular day trip to the Sands Casino in Bethlehem was offered on two separate occasions. This gambling venue started off with each club member being ahead of the game as he received money and dining perks that returned the cost of the trip. Where it went from there was typical—winners and losers. Seniors also enjoyed two free day trips.

The Leisure Club brought speakers from many walks of life to present their expertise on different subjects of interest. Charles Berman, receiver of taxes for the Town of North Hempstead, addressed the group with a talk about the many tax exemptions that are available to people who qualify. It was welcome news for some. On subsequent days Cheri Briton, a member of Project Independence, discussed “Safety at The Wheel,” and Yen Eng, an acupuncturist, presented a program that lauded the advantages of his specialty in maintaining good health. Then the serious topic of “Prevention of Heart Disease” was discussed by cardiologist Nada Shaban. A final speaker more known to the group, Supervisor of the Town of North Hempstead Judi Bosworth, addressed the club and apprised the seniors of the state of the town and the various improvements that have been made recently.

More good things are scheduled for the Leisure Club throughout the holiday season.