Holiday Thanks

To all those who roasted a turkey or donated one, made desserts, baked breads, donated drinks, gave money, made a card, decorated a bag, helped us pack or helped us deliver…we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your help in making our Thanksgiving delivery project a success.

With the help of so many, we provided the fixings for 31 families in need to make their own meal. It included more than 15 pounds of fresh produce, a frozen turkey and all the side ingredients.

A sit-down dinner for 50 senior citizens was hosted on Thanksgiving afternoon at Mary’s Manor in Inwood.

Two hundred and forty-seven meals were delivered throughout Nassau County by 37 cars on Thanksgiving afternoon to homebound seniors, each accompanied by a visit.

Thirty-six turkeys were cooked for us in other people’s ovens. More than 750 cards, letters, and drawings were made by the students at Cathedral Nursery School in Garden City, Unqua Elementary in Massapequa and the Wantagh Middle School. Two hundred bags were decorated by the art classes at Stewart School in Garden City.None of this would have been possible without the generous support from the following groups: Rotary Club of Williston Park, Garden City Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Kiwanis Club of County Seat, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club, Grace International Assembly of God Church, Restaurant Depot, Garden City Special Police, Garden City High School and Middle School Sunshine Funds and Cathedral Nursery School. A special thank you goes to Robert Auricchio, whose generous donation of fresh produce made the meals extra special.

We are honored to coordinate this program that only continues because of your generous hearts. Have a wonderful holiday season.

—The Alford Family

John, Melinda, Amelie, Courtney, Meghan, Peter and Tim