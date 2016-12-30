Get Moving In A Non-traditional Way

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to make more time for exercise, however, most people know that goal doesn’t last past January. We make excuses, claiming we no longer have time or maybe we just get bored with jogging on the treadmill for a half-hour. To keep up with our fitness goals, we need to find some exciting new ways to exercise and keep our eyes on the prize all year long.

Here are some non-traditional and fun ways to keep moving throughout 2017.

Aerial Yoga

If you love yoga, try the aerial or anti-gravity versions, which involve using high-density nylon fabric hammocks that can hold up to 2,000 pounds. Throughout an aerial yoga class, attendees do traditional yoga poses along with aerial adaptations of traditional yoga poses utilizing the hammock for support. Some stretches will involve being seated in the hammock while others will have you hanging upside down, grabbing your ankles or feet for support. Benefits of aerial yoga include increased flexibility, heightened focus, strengthened muscles and stress relief.

Emerge Yoga and Wellness located at 623 Broadway in Massapequa offers open level classes for both beginners and frequent flyers. For more information, call 516-781-1078 or visit www.emergeyogawellness.com. Aerial Ananda, at 125 West Shore Rd., has beginner, teen and expert classes. Visit www.aerialananda.com or call 631-897-0727 for more information.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a combat sport based on kicking and punching in sequences and drills. It has developed from karate, Muay Thai and western boxing and combines boxing, martial arts and aerobics. Kickboxing provides a full body workout, improving cardiovascular endurance and toning muscles in the legs, core, back, shoulders and arms.

iLoveKickboxing.com can be found at multiple locations, including Carle Place, Hicksville and Oyster Bay. To find out more, visit www.ilovekickboxing.com.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Attain a fighter’s physique while learning a mixture of boxing, wrestling, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and other sport-based martial art systems. Practicing mixed martial arts will allow you to learn self-defense while strengthening your muscles. Similar to kickboxing, it is a total body workout that strengthens your core, arms and legs. While training, you will also see improvement in cardiovascular endurance and balance. MMA training is a great way to relieve stress as well. Most gyms require headgear, shin pads, gloves, a mouthpiece and wraps when training.

UFC Gym Long Island is located at 2020 Jericho Tpke. in New Hyde Park and offers a variety of classes related to MMA as well as specific MMA classes. Call 516-784-4072 or visit www.ufcgym.com/longisland for more information. Longo-Weidman Mixed Martial Arts is located at 1 Commercial Ave. in Garden City. They offer open mat times and different level classes. Visit www.lawmma.com or call 516-279-4105 for more information.

CrossFit

CrossFit consists of constantly varied functional movement workouts at high intensities. It provides a full-body workout while combining cardio, weight lifting, gymnastics and core training. You will most likely never do the same routine twice in one week as CrossFit coaches create their own workouts each day or utilize the workout of the day from the CrossFit website. If you get bored doing the same exercise routine every day, you might want to give CrossFit a try.

CrossFit516 is located at 7 Roselle St. in Mineola offers beginners classes and workouts of the day for each day of the week. For more information, visit www.crossfit516.com or call 516-280-4070. RADD CrossFit in Glen Cove is located at 65 Sea Cliff Ave. and offers CrossFit classes to both adults and children. Call 516-855-7348 or visit www.raddfitness.com for more information.

Rock Climbing

While rock climbing is a fun activity to do with friends, it is also a great total body exercise that mixes cardio and strength. The main muscles hit during a climb are abs, obliques, deltoids, biceps, quads, calves and shoulder muscles. Rock climbing increases flexibility, improves mental strength with problem solving and reduces stress.

Island Rock is located at 60 Skyline Dr. in Plainview and offers instruction, memberships and day passes. The rock climbing facility holds events such as birthday parties, corporate events and more. Memberships are the way to go for those looking to utilize the facilities on a daily basis as their place for fitness. For more information, call 516-822-7625 or visit www.islandrock.net.