A Charlie Brown Christmas In Mineola

The Mineola District Council of PTAs and the Mineola Public Schools hosted a fabulous performance of Plaza Theatrical Productions’ A Charlie Brown Christmas on Dec. 3. Children and adults alike enjoyed the family holiday classic starring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. This was the first show of the 2016-2017 Children’s Cultural Arts Series held in the Mineola High School Theatre.

The second show, Jedi Training, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. Learn the ways of the Jedi through comic antics, physical challenges, magical mayhem and light saber lessons. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character.

The final program, IMPROV 4 KIDS!, will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. Improv 4 Kids is the only NYC-based professional improvisation troupe just for kids. Watch hilarious, high-energy original skits using audience suggestions and volunteers. See www.improv4kids.com for more information.

Tickets are only $5 per child per show. Adults and children under three are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door before performances. Adults must remain with their children during all programs. If you have any questions, please contact Debbie Tobar at 646-270-1598 or debtobar@yahoo.com.